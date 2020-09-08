Highway 25 Yard Sale returns in October

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – After being postponed in the spring because of COVID-19 concerns, the 9th annual U.S. 25 Yard Sale will be Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3.

The route will run from the south side of Corbin to the Kentucky River in Madison County and all thru Scott County. The governments of Grant County, Williamstown and Dry Ridge elected to not promote the event, but vendors in those areas have indicated they will be set up.

This is a free event.

Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines should be followed.

The US 25 Yard Sale will continue in June 2021 as well, giving the area two huge yard sale events each year.

There is a new Facebook Page, “New US 25 Yard Sale–2020” and the web page at us25yardsale.com. For info on the route, contact Randy Coffey in Berea at 859-779-3005.