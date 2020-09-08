Estill County issues boil water advisory

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Water District in Irvine has issued a boil water advisory for the Dry Ridge and Wiseman Crossing areas.

The advisory took effect at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

The district will advise customers once it is no longer necessary to boil water. Customers with questions should call 1-606-723-3795.