Grant to help expand Head Start food, computer outreach

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Blue Grass Community Action Partnership has received a $25,000 grant from the PNC Foundation to assist with the organization’s COVID-19 efforts.

The grant, part of PNC’s Grow Up Great® initiative, will be used to help ensure the health and safety of BGCAP Head Start children and families.

Grant funds will be used outside the classroom to help Head Start families that may be struggling with food insecurity. Funds will also go toward purchasing educational materials and books to send home with students to improve the virtual learning experience.

Additionally, Chromebooks will be purchased and offered to parents for checkout in order to aid in virtual learning from home.

“We are thrilled to receive a grant from PNC Grow Up Great,” said Troy Roberts, executive director of Blue Grass Community Action Partnership. “Not only will it help us provide the safest possible environment for our Head Start students and teachers, it will allow us to extend our support to boost learning from home as well.”

BGCAP operates five Head Start Centers across the region, serving Anderson, Boyle, Franklin, Jessamine, Mercer and Woodford counties. The grant will help each center purchase necessary supplies to meet and maintain Health and Safety Standards as recommended by the CDC. Additionally, funds will be used to provide at-home support of Head Start families.

According to Roberts, the grant will go a long way toward helping BGCAP provide students and families with the best and safest possible environment for learning.

“It is critical, particularly in this moment, that PNC works to support the health and well-being of our families and their children,” said John Gohmann, PNC regional president for Lexington. “That is why we are committed to supporting organizations like BGCAP, who are making an impact by assisting our communities during the challenges of this pandemic environment.”