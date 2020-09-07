Road closure continues in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of asphalt repairs, and cross drain replacements for Ashgrove Road/KY 1980. The route will be temporarily closed during the daytime for work to continue.

Tuesday, September 8 – 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9 – 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Ashgrove Road/KY 1980

the route will be closed at milepoint 7.20

o appropriate signage will be in in place to alert the traveling public

Alternate Routes

o East – motorists can utilize East Brannon Road

o West – motorists can utilize Mackey Pike (a county route)

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.