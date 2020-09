LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A missing 15-year-old is sought in Laurel County, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Miquel Alexander was last see Sunday on Grubb Road about six miles east of London.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Taylor at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.