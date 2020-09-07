Man shot on Augusta Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – When Lexington Police responded to a report of a man shot on Augusta Drive on Monday evening, they say they found shell casings, but no shooting victim.
Investigators say they learned a man had been shot in the arm and was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim’s name wasn’t released.
Police say the man’s injury was not life-threatening.
Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
This is the second shooting on Augusta Drive since last Friday.
Police say Monday’s shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1800 block.