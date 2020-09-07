Lane closures this week on New Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled lane closures for New Circle Road/KY 4. The temporary closures are necessary for bridge deck repairs.

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Outer Loop

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

the right/slow lane will be closed over Clays Mill Road at milepoint 1.32

Wednesday, Sept. 9 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

the right/slow lane will be closed over Greentree Road at milepoint 17.09

Thursday, Sept. 10 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

the right/slow lane will be closed over Richmond Road/US 25 at milepoint 14.89

Motorists are advised to be aware, and utilize extra caution in the work zone.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.