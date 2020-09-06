Reports of multiple shots fired, at least one hit house in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police are asking for the public’s help with information after a house was hit by a bullet late Saturday night.
Police say they received several calls of multiple shots fired on Main Avenue.
Investigators say at least one bullet hit a house.
Police say they don’t have any reports of anyone being hit.
Anyone with information is asked to call Central Dispatch at 502-863-7820 or people can send anonymous tips via the RELAY App.
*Note: The scene photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of Georgetown Police.