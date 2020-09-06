Phone scam warning in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Winchester Police are warning people about a phone scam that’s using the name of DirecTV to try to rip people off.
Police say someone is calling people in the community claiming to be with DirecTV, offering service upgrades.
Investigators say the caller asks for a credit card number to install the upgrades.
Police say the caller becomes hostile if a credit card number isn’t provided.
They also say the caller may have information on the people receiving the phone call, such as addresses and whether or not they are a DirecTV customer.
Police say the calls have been associated with the telephone numbers 800-532-2646 and 606-333-0365.