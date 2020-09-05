Thousands peacefully protest outside the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – This year’s Kentucky Derby is a surreal distillation of the crises facing the country in 2020.

Inside the racetrack Saturday, the stands were mostly empty and wagering windows closed as fans were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Outside, thousands of protesters leaned into the gates, chanting the name of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was a Black emergency medical technician who was shot dead in her home in March when police burst in to serve a search warrant.

As the horses rounded the track, the protesters shouted and stomped, trying to make enough noise so that no one inside could ignore them.