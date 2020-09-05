Replica Vietnam memorial wall on display

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’ve got some free time this weekend and are looking to honor veterans who have lost their lives, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall is on display in Laurel County.

The wall is 360 feet wide and eight feet tall and it has more than 58,000 names of soldiers who lost their lives in the war.

The wall is an 80% scale replica of the actual Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

It’s at the Wildcat Harley-Davidson Dealership through Labor Day.