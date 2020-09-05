Kellogg’s Mission Tiger: Drive thru experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A month long pop up tour made its way to Lexington this weekend.

The set up included an inflatable green screen for pictures and Kellogg Frosted Flakes products were handed out.

So what’s the purpose of all of this?

“We’re creating awareness for Mission Tiger and that program is designed to keep middle school sports funded across the country in public schools so there’s sports programs, their PE programs. That’s what we’re trying to do here,” Marketing Tour Manager Raul Gutierrez said.

For every Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes box purchased and receipt that is uploaded on the Mission Tiger website, a $2 donation will go towards the cause.

Tomorrow the pop up will be in Winchester at the Walmart on Bypass Road from 12pm to 4pm.