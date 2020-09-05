Annual Superhero 5K walk/run: The first organized run in months

By
Alex King
-
0
10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Superhero 5K is the first run/walk that has taken place in months.

It’s all for the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children.

The CASA Superhero run has been going on for almost ten years now, this year there were some major changes to follow COVID-19 regulations and to keep people healthy.

Organizers switched up the location, shortened the childrens dash, bagged the food so people could pick it up and there was no festival.

Executive Director Melynda Jameson says they’re just excited to offer some positivity.

“I really wanted to offer it, as I said, to be a bright spot to people but only if we could do so safely and so I was excited to do this,” Jameson said. “We’ve had multiple participants come up and just thank us, we’ve so wanted to do a race they said. This is the first race in five or six months here in Lexington and so I think overall very positive attitudes.”

Jameson says they made sure to communicate with all volunteers and participants ahead of today’s race to make sure everyone was on the same page when it came to health and safety.

She says the turnout was significantly less but everyone was just happy to get out and enjoy the nice weather.

