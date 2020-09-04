TwinSpires opens betting on the 2020 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – TwinSpires, the official betting partner of the Kentucky Derby, has opened betting on Saturday’s 18-horse 146th Run for the Roses.

Race fans can bet online via the TwinSpires app or website, and place their wagers on any of the 14 races being staged at Churchill Downs Saturday, including the Kentucky Derby.

“Derby Day is always our busiest day of the year and we are all hands on deck to make sure our existing and new players get their bets down for this great American sporting event,” said TwinSpires VP Marketing Sean Phinney.

Tiz the Law is currently an even money favorite with TwinSpires, but handicapper Ed DeRosa expects the Barclay Tagg-trained colt to start an even bigger favorite Saturday.

“Tiz the Law has set the benchmark this year with three successive Grade 1 wins and I would be very surprised if he doesn’t start odds-on,” said DeRosa.

More than $250 million was wagered on the Kentucky Derby Day program last year, with more than $165 million of that on the Kentucky Derby race alone.

TwinSpires is offering new players a $200 bonus if they sign up with the code GET200.