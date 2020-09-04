‘Tony the Tiger’ in town for sports, middle schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger is in town offering kids of all ages a chance to ‘earn their stripes’ by joining Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg’s® at Mission Tiger™ pop up events.
Participants will be able to show their school spirit from the safety of their vehicles at these sports-themed events. Free swag and photo opportunities will be available.
It’s part of the ongoing Mission Tiger campaign,to support middle school sports nationwide, so that when sports come back, they’ll be stronger than ever!
Remember the safety highlights:
- Staff will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times.
- The photo booth area will be managed by tour staff to allow a touchless experience for shoppers participating from their vehicles.
- Shoppers can register for the team photo opp by accessing a QR code event signage upon driving in, and complete sign up from their personal phones.
Tony will be at:
- Saturday, September 5 @ Walmart- 4051 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington, KY 40503
- Sunday, September 6 @ Walmart- 1859 Bypass Rd., Winchester, KY 40391