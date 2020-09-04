‘Tony the Tiger’ in town for sports, middle schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger is in town offering kids of all ages a chance to ‘earn their stripes’ by joining Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg’s® at Mission Tiger™ pop up events.

Participants will be able to show their school spirit from the safety of their vehicles at these sports-themed events. Free swag and photo opportunities will be available.

- Advertisement -

It’s part of the ongoing Mission Tiger campaign,to support middle school sports nationwide, so that when sports come back, they’ll be stronger than ever!

Remember the safety highlights:

Staff will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times.

The photo booth area will be managed by tour staff to allow a touchless experience for shoppers participating from their vehicles.

Shoppers can register for the team photo opp by accessing a QR code event signage upon driving in, and complete sign up from their personal phones.

Tony will be at: