Secretary of State says Kanye West will be on Kentucky’s ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Secretary of State Michael Adams certified Kanye West Friday for Kentucky’s November election.
Adams said in a tweet Friday afternoon his office received the filing and the petition had an estimated 19,000 signatures.
The deadline to file for the November election was today at 4 p.m.
West is running for President as an Independent. Michelle Tidball is running alongside West for Vice President.
This after West has been denied in several other states, the legitimacy of his signatures challenged.
Adams said his office does not challenge the petition signatures, an opposing candidate can challenge the signatures in court.