Scott County schools continues free meal program

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County Schools said it’s continuing its free meals program for anyone under 18.
The program starts back up on Tuesday, Sept. 8., the first day of virtual class. Meal kits will be available for pick up Monday-Friday on school days.
Each meal bag will contain a breakfast and a lunch.
The district says a waiver from the federal government was approved so meals can be free until December 31, 2020.
According to a Facebook post from Scott County Nutrition Services, The USDA can pull this waiver anytime, but for now, the meal plan is expected to last until Christmas Break.
Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all Scott County schools with the exception of ECS and Scott County Preschool.
Drive thru to get meals at any location, regardless of the school of attendance. As a result of this change, there is no longer a need for families to pre-order meals.
There will also be seven bus routes, the same as Summer, each with multiple stops throughout the community where families can pick up meals. Delivery times start at 11 a.m. To see the routes click here.
Scott County says your children do not have to be with you in order to pick up meals. But if they do come with you, Scott County says there’s some fun in store.
“We will have special days and fun things going on for the kids who come out to get meals from time to time,” Scott County Nutrition Services said.
