SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has a new member.

Luna, a female black Labrador retriever, has joined the department, adding to its K9 presence. Luna will specialize in tracking, article searches and drug detection.

Her partner and handler will be Deputy Zach Chitwood.

They will soon attend three weeks of training for certification and then will hit the streets.