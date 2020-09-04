UPDATE: Shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m., Man suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers remain on the scene interviewing witnesses and searching for evidence.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened at
about 1:15 p.m. in the area of 1822 August Dr. in Lexington. It’s a cluster of apartment units.
According to police reports, one person was injured and taken to a hospital. He was being taken in a personal vehicle as police arrived to multiple shots fired calls.
Officers stopped the truck and got the man transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of what were described as life-threatening injuries.
The glass front door on one of the units was shattered, police said.