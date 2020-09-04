New hunting access areas open for public use

Erica Bivens
Source: Kentucky Dept. Fish and Wildlife Resources

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hunters now have an additional 56,000 acres open for public hunting under new hunting access area agreements in eastern Kentucky, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

The new areas include locations in Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, McCreary, Perry and Pike counties.

New hunting access areas (HAA) consist of land previously not open to the public and additions to existing access areas. New areas and changes to existing ones include:

  • Legacy-LLC HAA – 44,460 acres; Martin, Pike and Floyd counties. Elk permit holders must enter a drawing to be selected for an elk hunt on a portion of this HAA. Open to hunting under statewide regulations for all other species.
  • Betterment Wildlife HAA – 6,500 acres; Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Open to hunting under statewide regulations for all species.
  • RH Group HAA – additional 5,100 acres; Floyd, Magoffin, McCreary, Letcher and Pike counties. Regulated for elk hunting purposes. Archery only for deer hunting. Open to hunting under statewide regulations for all other species. Waiver required to access the property.
  • Cambrian Coal HAA renamed Pike Elkhorn HAA – no additional acreage; Pike, Letcher and Floyd counties. Regulated for elk hunting purposes. Open under statewide regulations for all other species. Check map for restricted areas.

According to Fish and Wildlife Resources, Kentucky is now home to more than one million acres open for public hunting. For maps and more information about these areas, visit the department’s website HERE.

Erica Bivens
