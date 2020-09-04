MSU closed for Labor Day

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – In observance of the Labor Day holiday, Morehead State will be closed Monday, Sept. 7.
According to MSU officials, administrative offices will be closed, and classes will not meet.
The Camden-Carroll Library and the University Store will be closed, along with the University Post Office which will not deliver mail.
The Recreation and Wellness Center will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. on Labor Day, according to MSU.
The MSU Police Department will be on duty during the closure. To contact the police for non-emergencies, call 606-783-2035 or use the LiveSafe smartphone app. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.