MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Don’t forget the sticker. That’s what Millersburg Police say was missing from a woman’s license plate, that just wasn’t right.

On Tuesday, officers stopped a car because its license plate just didn’t look right. The photo shared by the department shows what looks like a license plate, only it appears to be drawn on with a marker.

Police say the driver had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license.