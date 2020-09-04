Man killed, wife injured in ATV crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 59-year-old Corinth, Ky., man was killed Thursday night and his wife seriously injured when the ATV dune buggy he was driving crashed in what may have been an alcohol-related crash.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, deputies were unable to revive William Woodyard at the scene.

His wife, 57-year-old Tammy Woodyard, was treated at the scene and transported to Mt. Victory Fire Department where she was airlifted to UK Medical Center by Air Methods, Speck said.

Neither victim was wearing a safety belt and alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the accident which remains under investigation by Deputy Steven Alexander, according to Speck.

Deputy Steven Alexander and Deputy Logan Starnes were dispatched to a 911 call of an injury accident near the intersection of Old Whitney Road and National Forest Service Road 120 in eastern Pulaski County at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

The deputies found a dune buggy in the ditch and two victims. Witnesses told the deputies the operator of the off-road vehicle had no experience in operating that type of vehicle and was using excessive speed and driving recklessly, Speck said of the accident.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by volunteers of the Mt. Victory Fire Department and EMS personnel.