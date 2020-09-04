UPDATE: Pressure washer scammer caught, victim gets help

Tom Kenny
Security camera image courtesy: Lexington Police

UPDATE 5 P.M. SEPT. 4, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The public has stepped up.

LexIDme, the Police Department’s Web site for getting community help solving crimes, said Friday afternoon the pressure-washing scam artist publicized Thursday night on WTVQ ABC 36 News has been caught.

“Thanks to tips from the public, this suspect from a Theft By Deception case has been identified! The victim who thought she was paying someone to pressure wash her house has also been helped by the actual contractor she intended to contact,” LexIDme said.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 6 P.M. SEPT. 3, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a wrong phone number cost a woman $225 in a pressure washing scam and they’re asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Investigators say the victim was given the wrong number for a person who would pressure wash her driveway.  She sent a text message to the wrong number and said she would pay cash to have her driveway pressure washed.

Police say the person the woman contacted played along as if he was the pressure washer.  Investigators say the man went to the woman’s home, took her $225 for the job to be completed the following day.  Police say the man never returned to do the work.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600 or submit a tip anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

To see security camera video of the suspect at the reported victim’s home from Lexington Police, click here.

*Note:  The security camera image and video is courtesy of the Lexington Police Dept.

 

