Fall season is going to look different this year at local orchards

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Few things say fall like a family outing to apple orchards or pumpkin patches.

Those trips will look a little different this year because of the Coronavirus but that’s not the only thing causing problems.

- Advertisement -

“We had a freeze, a late freeze in April, May and it killed about 80% of our apples,” Co-Owner of Evans Orchard Jenny Evans said.

That’s made for a difficult year for orchards in many areas.

From Pulaski County to Woodford County, orchards said they’ve felt the bite from mother nature with reduced crops, and then they have the COVID-19 restrictions.

Like many others, Evans Orchard is monitoring admissions to control crowd sizes.

Their traditional apple picking won’t happen but that’s not stopping them from getting into the fall spirit.

“That’s a huge part of our September month, usually the apples is September and you pick and then October is pumpkins so we’re just kind of trying to spread out and cut out for some new things,” Evans said. “Like we have the apple cannons, we do have apples we can shoot and then maybe we’ll open the pumpkin patch a little earlier, maybe the third week of September and then the corn maze and all the fall stuff is ready to go so we’re just going to keep going.”

She says they have been working with orchards in Michigan and North Carolina so they’ll have plenty of fresh apples.

Nicole Yaste says she and her family have been coming to Evans Orchard for 10 to 15 years.

She says it’s a great way to spend time with family every summer and fall.

I asked her how she and her family are feeling about not getting to pick apples this year, “We’re a little sad but we completely understand and honestly we’re just grateful for the opportunity that we’re still able to come out here and spend some time out here,” Yaste said.

The first official day of fall is on Tuesday, September 22nd.