Eagle alums evolving their leadership skills through BRIGHT Kentucky

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Athletics) – A pair of Morehead State student-athlete alums are getting a unique opportunity to expand their leadership skills and a wonderful networking opportunity by participating in the BRIGHT Kentucky Program.

Patrick Lager, an Eagle baseball alum and current Area President for Whitaker Bank in Mt. Sterling, and Sara Hacker, a softball alum and current Assistant Director of Athletics for External Affairs and Senior Woman Administrator at Morehead State, are taking part in the program this year.

Part of the Leadership Kentucky initiative, BRIGHT Kentucky is designed for future leaders, generally ages 21-40, specifically in the Appalachia region, with the goal of offering ethical leadership training, expanding networking opportunities and introducing mentors to advance communities and spur economic development. The group has already met twice and has future meetings set for September, October and November in Berea, Frankfort, Pikeville and Hazard.

“To have this opportunity to be able to participate in the BRIGHT program has already been so rewarding. It’s very important to me to continue the concept of growth in leadership, not only in the Morehead community but in the whole Appalachia area,” said Hacker.

Hacker, a native of Florence, Ky., joined the softball team in the fall of 2000 and was on the team until 2004.

Lager is originally from Orlando, Fla., and came to MSU in the fall of 2003 after two seasons at the Community College of Baltimore County (Md.) – Catonsville.

Lager appeared in more than 50 games in two seasons, primarily as an Eagle catcher, and collected five home runs.

“While playing baseball at MSU, I remember learning distinct leadership skills that incorporated being the standard that others could follow,” Lager stated. “That allowed me to be a leader and the person the team depended upon, on and off the field. Now as an Area President for Whitaker Bank and a participant in the BRIGHT Program, I see those skills from Sonny Allen Field are now a part of my life.”

BRIGHT Kentucky is made possible by a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant and private funding from the Whitaker Foundation and others.

“This experience has allowed me to not only continue to build a network and spread Blue and Gold, it has allowed me to join a family of leaders across the state of Kentucky,” Hacker said.

Leadership Kentucky, created in 1984 as a non-profit educational organization, brings together a selected group of people who possess a broad variety of leadership abilities, career accomplishments, and volunteer activities to gain insight into complex issues facing the state.

Programs include BRIGHT, Leadership Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky and New Executives to Kentucky.

Story courtesy of Morehead State Athletics (www.msueagles.com).