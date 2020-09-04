Parent’s concern ends team’s planned gathering

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A parent’s concern over a Frederick Douglass High School girls’ soccer teams planned gathering prompted Fayette County School leaders to shut down the event.

WTVQ ABC 36 News got the tip Friday afternoon about a Monday morning team breakfast and questioned school district officials.

- Advertisement -

In response, FCPS spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said: “Upon receiving this report, we immediately investigated and learned that these plans had been made by a parent of a player. The coach has since communicated with the team to ensure the event does not take place.”

The parent was concerned about coronavirus risks because the event was planned at a parent’s home with 40 people, which would have made social distancing difficult under the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in close quarters.