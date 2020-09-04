Area students to exhibit art at Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (Press Release) – Senior art students at Morehead State University who did not get to show their works in the spring due to campus being closed by COVID-19 will have the opportunity to do so during a joint student/faculty art exhibition opening Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Golding-Yang Gallery in the Claypool-Young Art Building.

Students who graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in the spring will display their works on the gallery’s top floor. Graduates included in the show are James Davidson of Hazard, Brianne Hatfield of Prestonsburg, and Mardy Wells of Brandenburg.

There will also be an installation on the bottom floor by Cassie Mullins of Pikeville.

MSU Art faculty members will exhibit their works as well. Juanita Dixon, lecturer in art and design, Dr. Robyn Moore, assistant professor of photography, and Dr. Jeanne Petsch, professor of art, will have their work on display in the mezzanine.

Works by Adjunct Professor of Sculpture Mike Bowen, Professor of Art Elizabeth Mesa-Gaido, Professor of Art Gary Mesa-Gaido, Adam Yungbluth, visiting assistant professor of art and design, and Melissa Yungbluth, instructor of art and design and director of the Golding-Yang Gallery will be displayed on the bottom floor.

The exhibit is through Oct. 9. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday or by special appointment.

For more information or to book an appointment, email Gallery Director Melissa Yungbluth at myungbluth@moreheadstate.edu.