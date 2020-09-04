Adams man arrested on child pornography charges

ADAMS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 34-year-old Lawrence County man is arrested o child pornography charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, William Matthew Howard is charged with 20 counts of distribution of child pornography of a minor, which is a Class D felony.

Howard was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Adams on Sept. 3, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSPs forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.

This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.