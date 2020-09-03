Police chase ends in crash, search in woods and arrests

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were arrested in Floyd County early Thursday morning following a police chase, crash and search in the woods.
Martin Police say Floyd County Constables were dispatched to a loud music complaint near Front Street in Maytown.
Investigators say while talking to the driver of the car, the passenger screamed loudly and the driver took off toward Highway 80, leading authorities on a chase.
Police say the car turned onto a dirt road and crashed and the two people in the car got out and ran into the nearby woods.
After calling in Floyd County Sheriff’s K-9’s, the two suspects were arrested by Martin Police, Kentucky State Police and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say 46-year old Thomas Shepherd, of Martin, was charged with fleeing or evading police along with an outstanding warrant for receiving stolen property.
Investigators say 32-year old Crystal Shepherd, of Prestonsburg, was charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, expired registration, expired license plates and failure to produce an insurance card.
Both were taken to the Floyd County Jail.