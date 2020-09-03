Motorcyclist escapes serious injury in interstate crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist escaped serious injury Thursday

morning in a brush up with an 18-wheeler on I-75 in Rockcastle County.

- Advertisement -

According to the Kentucky State Police and Mt. Vernon Fire Department, the accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday on I-75 southbound at the 68 mile marker when the accident happened.

“The driver of the motorcycle sustained some injuries but none are life-threatening. The driver was transported by Rockcastle EMS,” the fire department said.

Troopers said it wasn’t “as bad as everyone thought it was” when the call first went out.

The truck was owned by Tracie McCormick Trucking.

Also assisting at the scene were Mt. Vernon Police and the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Department.