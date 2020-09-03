Man charged with sex abuse of child under 12

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 30-year-old Paducah, Ky., man is arrested on child sex abuse charges.

According to Kentucky State Police, Kenneth K.Lyons Jr. was arrested Thursday morning and charged with two counts of first degree illegal sex act under the age of 16, one count of solicitation of prostitution, and one count of witness tampering.

Troopers conducted a month-long investigation regarding allegations that Lyons had sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 12. Through investigation including a search warrant on Lyons’ Facebook account and multiple interviews, Lyons turned himself in.

After his arrest, Troopers executed a search warrant on Lyons’ residence.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Eric West.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation of Kenneth Lyons is asked to contact Trooper West at Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.