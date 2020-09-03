Hicks challenges Barr to five debates in congressional race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two months before the Nov. 3 general election, the debate over debates has hit another race.

Democrat Josh Hicks challenged 6th District incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr to a series of at least five televised debates.

Hicks has accepted two debate invitations, including one from the League of Women Voters and Grey Communications on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., and one from Kentucky Educational Television, on Oct. 19. at 8 p.m.

“American politics has a long and celebrated history of spirited debate between candidates. I hope you will continue this great American tradition by engaging in debates and forums across Kentucky’s Sixth District so that real people can see for themselves which one of us is truly fighting for them. I propose that you and I participate in at least five televised debates,” Hicks, a Fleming County native who is a U.S. Marine veteran, former police officer ad lawyer, said in his letter to Barr.