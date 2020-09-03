Bridge closure to shut down Morgan County road two months

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use US 460 at White Oak in Morgan County will have to find an alternate route beginning Monday, Sept. 21.

The bridge crossing White Oak Creek at milepoint 25.45 will be closed for up to 60 days for repairs. This will impact travel between West Liberty and Salyersville.

The project, which involves replacement of the bridges beams and deck, is part of the Bridging Kentucky program.

A signed detour involving KY 364 and KY 1081 will be posted. Message boards announcing the bridges closure will be displayed starting next week. Trucks and other through traffic between West Liberty and Salyersville may prefer to use an unmarked detour via the Mountain Parkway and KY 205, as this route is more suitable for larger vehicles.

Preliminary work will begin the week of Sept. 14, with minimal impact to traffic.

During the 2020 session of the General Assembly, the bridge was named the Robin Holbrook Memorial Bridge by the state legislature. He was a native of Magoffin County who was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2019 near the bridge. Commonly known as Dr. Robin, he had served as a physician assistant at the Eula Hall Health Center on Mud Creek in Floyd County for around 30 years. The name will carry over to the rehabilitated structure.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealths bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. More information on Bridging Kentucky is available at http://www.bridgingkentucky.com.