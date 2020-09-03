Beam inspection on Lexmark bridge to cause Friday closure on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a temporary closure Friday for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Lexington. A lane closure is necessary for beams to be inspected for the new Lexmark Bridge.

Friday, Sept. 4 – 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

- Advertisement -

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Inner Loop

a right/slow lane closure will be in effect between Newtown Pike/KY 922 (milepoint 9.318) and Lexmark (milepoint 9.564)

the ramp from Newtown Pike/KY 922 to the Inner Loop will have a Stop sign in place, instead of a Yield sign during the lane closure

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.