Woman killed in car-vs-truck crash

GLASGOW, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was killed and an 8-month-old injured Thursday morning in a car-vs-truck crash on the Cumberland Parkway.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 24-year-old Cassie Horton, of Glasgow, died when her 2017 Ford Fiesta crossed the median and crashed into a westbound 2015 Volvo semi-truck driven by 60-year-old Surgener, of Eubank, Ky.

Surgener was not injured.

An 8-month-old in Horton’s car was taken to T.J. Samson Hospital and later flown to Kosair’s Children’s Hospital where it was listed in stable condition Thursday afternoon, the KSP said.

The acident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the 14 mile marker on the Cumberland Parkway in Barren County near Glasgow.

The collision is under investigation by Trooper Mike Wathen. He was assisted on the scene by Barren-Metcalfe County EMS, Glasgow Police Department, Glasgow Fire Department and other KSP personnel.