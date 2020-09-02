Troopers prepare for holiday traffic safety blitz

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is participating in Operation C.A.R.E — Crash Awareness Reduction Effort — this Labor Day weekend.

From Sept. 4, 2020 to Sept. 7, 2020, troopers will be taking part in a national effort to increase officer presence on interstate and U.S highways.

- Advertisement -

This weekend, troopers and officers will put a high emphasis on all traffic enforcement violations, including speeding, failure to wear seatbelts, impaired/distracted driving, and commercial vehicle enforcement.

KSP offers drivers the following tips to increase safety awareness on the roads this weekend:

Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar locations.

– especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar locations. Buckle Up – Click It or Ticket, ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. It is the law.

– Click It or Ticket, ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. It is the law. Move Over for first responders – Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. If it is impossible or unsafe to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution. Failure to comply can result in fines, jail time or both.

– Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. If it is impossible or unsafe to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution. Failure to comply can result in fines, jail time or both. Eliminate distractions while driving – stay alert, monitor weather and road conditions wherever youre traveling, and keep your phones put away while operating your vehicle.

– stay alert, monitor weather and road conditions wherever youre traveling, and keep your phones put away while operating your vehicle. Leave early for your destinations– As with all holiday weekends, it is highly likely more vehicles will be on the roadway. This increase in traffic could create delays in your travels, which we urge all operators to take into account.

Motorists who see a troublesome driver or any suspicious road conditions, should contact the local KSP Post or law enforcement agency. Visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/ to find the local KSP Post.