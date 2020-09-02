Teen driver crashes into trees, passenger killed

DUNMOR, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was killed and three injured in a single-car crash in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say the 17-year old driver of a 2008 Chevy Impala didn’t make a curve on US 431 South, went off the shoulder and hit multiple trees.
The front passenger, 21-year old Shana Gates, of Central City, died at the scene.
The driver, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with possible serious injuries, according to KSP.
Two rear passengers, both juveniles, were taken to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to State Police.
The deadly crash is under investigation by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Brian Graves.