McGrath commits to third debate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another opportunity for voters to hear from Democrat Amy McGrath, Republican incumbent Mitch McConnel and possibly third party candidates abou their thoughts on issues in Kentucky’s U.S, Senate race may be shaping up.

McGrath, a retired Marine Lieutenant colonel, has accepted an invitation from the University of Kentucky Student Government Association to participate in their U.S. Senatorial Debate.

- Advertisement -

The debate will be hosted in conjunction with various other student organizations at the University of Kentucky. Students attending colleges and universities across Kentucky will have the opportunity to submit questions for the candidates.

“I’m pleased to be participating in a debate organized by the future leaders of our state and country,” McGrath said. “I look forward to having a forum where we can focus on the issues that matter most to them and discuss how we can bring long-awaited progress to Kentucky.”

McConnell and Libertarian Brad Barron also were extended invitations.

McGrath has previously accepted invitations to participate in the following debates/forums: