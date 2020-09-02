UPDATE: KSP identifies two men in murder suicide

UPDATE: 09/02/20 11:45 a.m. – Kentucky State Police have identified two individuals killed in what troopers called an unusual murder suicide.

According to KSP, 18-year-old Austin Mcelfresh was the passenger in the vehicle who was shot and killed. KSP identified the shooter as 33-year-old Gregory Biffle who also died. Both are from Brooksville.

State police say the investigation continues.

BROOKSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police in Dry Ridge are investigating what appears to be an unusual murder suicide in Brooksville in Bracken County along the Ohio state line.

The KSP says troopers received a request for assistance from Bracken County Dispatch at approximately 1:20 a.m. Monday, after two deceased males were located at the 1st Stop Gas Station in Brooksville.

The preliminary investigation revealed a passenger vehicle, occupied by a woman driver and a man in the passenger seat, parked at the 200 block of Frankfort Street. Another man approached the passenger vehicle, fired several rounds from a handgun, at the man in the passenger seat, the KSP said in a statement.

The approaching man then pointed and fired the handgun at himself. Both males were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bracken County Coroner; the female was not injured.

Two autopsies are scheduled in Frankfort, KY, to identify the two deceased males.

KSP detectives are actively working to determine a cause surrounding the incident. No additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212

Detective Chris Lairson is leading the ongoing investigation. He was assisted on scene by Bracken County Coroner, Bracken County Sheriff’s Office, Bracken County EMS, Bracken County Fire Department, and Campbell County Police.