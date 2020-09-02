London man charged with second DUI

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County man was charged with DUI for the second time, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say 44-year old Jarred Depew, of London, was found passed out at the wheel of a car with its engine running on Monday afternoon on Leonard Gillam Road.
Investigators say Depew was under the influence and had suspected Xanax with him that they say he told deputies he didn’t have a prescription for.
Deputies say he was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence-second offense; possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree-barbiturate; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; and failure to produce insurance card.
He was jailed in London.
