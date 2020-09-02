KSP Morehead, Hopkins posts get new commanders

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Capt. Danny Caudill has been named commander of the Kentucky State Police Post 8 in Morehead.
Caudill, a 13- year veteran, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2007 as a member of Cadet Class 86. Captain Caudill is a native of Harlan, where he currently resides with his wife Carrissa.
In 2015, he was promoted sergeant and served at Post 6, Dry Ridge and Post 10, Harlan.
In 2018, was promoted to lieutenant and was assigned to Post 16, Henderson and Post 10, Harlan.
During his career, Caudill has earned the Kentucky State Police Citation for Bravery and Governors Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.
Meanwhile, recently promoted Capt. Derek Smith has been named commander at KSP Post 2 in Madisonville.
Smith, a 15-year veteran, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2005 as a member of Cadet Class 84.
In 2012, he was promoted to sergeant and served at the Campbellsburg Post, Madisonville Post, and Mayfield Post.
In 2017, he was promoted to lieutenant, and was assigned to the Madisonville Post. He served as the criminal investigations lieutenant Post 2 until his promotion to captain on September 1, 2020.