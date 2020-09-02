UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled, missing woman found safe

Update: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:49 p.m. EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ‘Golden Alert’ for a missing elderly woman in Laurel County was canceled 45-minutes after it was issued Wednesday night after Virginia Ruth Gross was found safe, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Original story below:
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ‘Golden Alert’ was issued Wednesday night in Laurel County for a missing 86-year old woman who reportedly has dementia, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Virginia Ruth Gross was last seen off Walter Eversole Road, five miles north of London on Wednesday, September 2, around 8:00 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a blouse and pants below the knee.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
