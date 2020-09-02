Four students earn St. Joseph scholarships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Saint Joseph Hospital Volunteer Guild has awarded four

scholarships to Fayette County students pursuing a career in the medical field.

The four students are Lindsey Hiler, Northern Kentucky University; Amanda Kanatzar, Transylvania University; Dallas Care, University of Kentucky; and Hannah Jawed, Xavier University.

The four graduated from high schools in Fayette County in 2020 and each completed 112

hours of volunteering with Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East or Saint Joseph Jessamine.

Each will each receive a $2,000 scholarship toward their college education.

“We love being able to give back to students in our community and this is one way we can help them as they are pursuing their education in a health-related field,” said Jane Foldes, scholarship chair, Saint Joseph Hospital Volunteer Guild. “The financial cost of college can be stressful for some students, and this is one way we can do our part to help relieve that financial burden for students.”

The scholarships were awarded before the start of the fall semester. To qualify, students had to graduate high school with a B average, submit an application packet and volunteer at one of the three Lexington-area CHI Saint Joseph Health hospital locations.

“These student volunteers exemplify the values of CHI Saint Joseph Health and were a joy to have at our facilities,” said Judy Albrecht, president, Saint Joseph Hospital Volunteer Guild. “We hope the hours they spent with Saint Joseph will serve them well as they pursue their chosen careers.”

Each year, volunteers contribute tens of thousands of hours and help the local hospitals provide high quality care to patients and the community. Volunteer opportunities at the facilities include working in the gift shop, emergency department, with the Pastoral Care staff, Mended Heart team, Nutritional Services team, Courier team, Cancer Care team, being a greeter and a lobby musician, among other roles.