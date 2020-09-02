Former Montgomery County superintendent arrested in Florida

NAPLES, FL (WTVQ) – Former Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Joshua Powell was arrested in Florida after being accused of strangling his wife in front of two young children, according to a report by NBC News 2 in Southwest Florida.

Citing an affidavit for a criminal offense in online court records, the attack allegedly happened in April.

The report says after the reported attack, Powell’s wife hid out in a hotel. She said in a statement that Powell sent her 100 text messages saying she should kill herself and that he would make her pay, according to the TV station’s report.

The report says the 45-year old Powell went missing July 26 after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was arrested Tuesday, September 1, according to the report.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, according to Collier County, Florida court records the TV station reported.

Powell currently lives in East Naples, Florida, according to the report.

Powell was hired as Montgomery County’s superintendent in 2011. It was the beginning of a turbulent four-year tenure, which ended with his firing and a flurry of lawsuits over his handling of some school district employees.

Some of those employees sued and won big financial settlements with the district. Powell himself sued the local board of education over his firing, but that lawsuit was later dismissed by a judge, according to court records.

Following his firing, the Education Professional Standards Board revoked Powell’s superintendent certification until 2020.

Powell was superintendent of Union County Schools prior to taking the job in Montgomery County.