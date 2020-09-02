Floyd County school personnel get new posts

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Floyd County Schools) – Superintendent Danny Adkins has announced changes in personnel for the school district.

“We’ve had some people change roles and one return to the district and we’re very excited to see them shine in their new roles. Our Floyd County family is stepping up for students and these outstanding educators are working diligently to help our students and teachers have a fantastic school year,” Superintendent Danny Adkins said.

Brandon Kidd will be serving as assistant principal for Allen Elementary. Brandon comes to

this role with experience in teaching and coaching. He has worked with students of all ages, with classroom experience in elementary education.

Brandon sees this new role as a position that will allow him to make a positive impact on more students and families than he could from the classroom. He comments, “I’m excited to meet everyone in the Eagle community. I’m thankful to be able to join the amazing staff that make up the family at Allen Elementary.” Brandon and his wife Amanda (math teacher at DACE) have a daughter, Kylie (age 8), and son Brayden (age 6).

Mallory Roberts is now serving as the guidance counselor for Betsy Layne Elementary.

She began her career ten years ago in Floyd County Schools teaching English at Betsy Layne High but she has spent the last four years as the guidance counselor at East Ridge High.

Mallory served on the school leadership team at East Ridge with how decisions influence school climate and culture being one of her priorities being. Roberts says, “I have loved my role as a high school counselor but have always wanted to work with younger students. Mental health is a huge component of education and we need to focus more on this during these uncertain times. It is imperative that we strive to ensure we are addressing our students’ academic, social and emotional needs.”

Mallory and her husband Adam (science teacher at Betsy Layne High) live at Harold with daughter Lydia Rose (age 5) and son Griffin Lawrence (age 2).

Adkins talk about the role of the digital learning coaches saying, “Our Digital Learning Coaches are here to support and coach teachers and principals and help them integrate technology into everything we teach. Not only do we want our students to be able to access and use a myriad of resources as they learn online, but we also want them to develop and hone their technology skills as this will continue to play a huge role in their lives whether educational or occupational. Mike Bell and Bobby Akers will help us better use the tool of technology for our students so that our students have a better education.”

Mike Bell has spent the last 24 years educating Floyd County students. He has been

teaching music and choir, directing band, and coaching a Student Technology Leadership Program team to be state champions three consecutive years. Mike says, “The Digital Learning Coach role is all about encouraging and helping teachers implement technology more effectively in their classrooms. I believe that we have the opportunity to change lives each time we interact with someone and that includes virtually. This role will help me help teachers make every encounter count.”

Mike and his wife Melissa live in Prestonsburg with their children, Isaac 19, Jonah 18, and Abby 13.

Bobby Akers has 17 years of experience in education in Floyd County Schools. He has

taught social studies at the middle and high school levels. As a former academic team coach, Bobby now serves as the Elementary Academic Team County Lead. He coached Future Problem Solving and Community Problem Solving at Floyd Central and led the first Floyd County team to qualify and compete at Internationals). Most recently, Bobby has coached eSports at Floyd Central.

Bobby says, “Technology and Distance Learning, as we see now due to COVID, is the future of education. I want our students to become proficient with new technology they encounter so they can use these tools to help prepare them for all of the new challenges in their futures. Helping teachers use digital learning effectively will help kids.”

Bobby and his wife Mary Elizabeth live in Wheelwright with their son Connor (age 6) and daughter Harper (age 3).