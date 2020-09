LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington firefighter was injured Wednesday when his SUV

collided with a car as he was responding to a call.

The accident happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of South Limestone and Huguelet. The lights and sirens were operating on the SUV when the accident occurred.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to Lexington Police.

The firefighter went to the hospital with minor injuries.