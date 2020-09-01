Toyota Tsusho donates a RAV4 to The Gathering Place Mission

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Georgetown College graduate, Philipp Hoeper of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, spent time volunteering at The Gathering Place Mission in Georgetown and that led to something much bigger.

Hoeper was competing in a community improvement competition that was sponsored by Toyota Tsusho and was one of the winners of the competition.

- Advertisement -

After writing about The Gathering Place Mission, Toyota Tsusho donated a Toyota RAV4 to the mens and womens homeless shelter and soup kitchen.

“I know the rav4 has a huge backend. We’ll be able to pick up all kinds of things in the community, we’ll be able to take our residence to different appointments if they need to,” Andrew Backer, Executive Director of the Gathering Place Mission says. “Not a lot of public transportation in Georgetown so this will definitely be helpful to get people where they need to go and also for us who need to go places, the staff when they need to go get things done in other communities or whatever we do. It’s definitely going to help.”

The Gathering Place Mission has been helping people in Georgetown for 10 years and Baker says this new car is going to go along way for those people.