State troopers start campaign to rein in aggressive drivers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Aggressive drivers beware…the KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division is starting a three-week blitz targeting aggressive driving behaviors.

The TACT — TheTicketingAggressiveCars andTrucks — Campaign targets passenger car and commercial vehicle drivers who exhibit dangerous driving behaviors, such as improper lanes changes, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass and excessive speed.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Director Major Nathan Day offered tips to drivers of both passenger cars and commercial trucks.

“At the end of the day, all of us want to make it home safely to our families,” says Day. “Sometimes its as simple as being willing to be the driver who does the right thing when others are displaying the wrong behavior.”

Day says the best defense against an aggressive driver is a seat belt and plenty of patience.

“You cant control what other drivers are doing, but you can safeguard yourself and your passengers by always buckling up,” adds Day. “Be a courteous driver and don’t fall into the category of an aggressive driver.”

Aggressive driving is defined as any behind-the-wheel behavior that places another person in danger through willful action without regard to safety.

KSP provides the following tips to avoid being an aggressive driver:

Allow more time to get to your destination. It reduces stress dramatically.

Dont tailgate large trucks. If you cant see the truck drivers side view mirrors, then know that they cant see you.

Leave extra space when passing each other.

Understand that it take a large truck twice the amount of time to come to a stop than a regular passenger car does.

In 2019, there were 6,147 crashes involving commercial trucks on Kentucky roadways resulting in 88 deaths.