LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Post 11 based in London has a new post commander, but he is a familiar face.

Captain Scott Felder has been named to lead the unit.

Felder is a 15- year-veteran of the Kentucky State Police. He is no stranger to Post 11. He was assigned to the London Post as a lieutenant over criminal investigations back in 2015.

Post 11 covers seven counties — Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, and Whitley.